Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 4.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

