Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.11. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.32, with a volume of 114,260 shares trading hands.

RCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,619,013.33. Insiders sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

