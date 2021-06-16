Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $28.10 million and $364,420.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040461 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

