RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.04

RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from RiverFort Global Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RGO traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,984,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,611. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.73 ($0.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.95.

About RiverFort Global Opportunities

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

