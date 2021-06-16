RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.04

RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from RiverFort Global Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of RGO traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,984,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,611. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.73 ($0.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.95.
About RiverFort Global Opportunities
