RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,412 shares of company stock valued at $995,503 over the last 90 days.
Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 77,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.34.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
