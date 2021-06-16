RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,412 shares of company stock valued at $995,503 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 77,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

