Robbins Farley LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robbins Farley LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 2.3% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

