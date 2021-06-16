Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $191.46 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

