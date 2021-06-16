Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,081 shares of company stock worth $58,350,068 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,863. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.70 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 441.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.