Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.31 million and $435,313.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00184793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00942612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.13 or 1.00064361 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.