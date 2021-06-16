Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RVT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 172,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 429,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

