RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,363.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

