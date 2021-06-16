RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $673,734.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.63 million and $673,734.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $38,425.49 or 0.99494534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002169 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

