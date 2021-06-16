Rubic (RBC) Market Cap Hits $12.27 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Rubic coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rubic has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $561,135.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00145878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00182205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00956703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.75 or 0.99855822 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

