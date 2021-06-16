Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00761803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.16 or 0.07694898 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

