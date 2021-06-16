Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 193,385 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 288.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,989. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

LBTYA opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

