Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Clearway Energy worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWEN opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.329 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

