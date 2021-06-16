Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $44.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.40 million and the highest is $45.40 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $187.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $188.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $252.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 12,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,254,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 123,566 shares of company stock worth $8,999,476 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Safehold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Safehold has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of -0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.