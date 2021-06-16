Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €124.70 ($146.71).

SAF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €123.14 ($144.87) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.77. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

