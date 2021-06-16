salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $242.92. 104,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $178.01 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

