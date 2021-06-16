Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SSLZY traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.