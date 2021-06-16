Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SSLZY traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.21.
Santos Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.