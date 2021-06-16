Scala 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,081.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $26,081.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,977,613,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,177,613,995 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

