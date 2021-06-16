Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.37% of Scholastic worth $148,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

