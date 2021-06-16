Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Update

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 663,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 854,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.80. 191,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after buying an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

