ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $928.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022351 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,455,654 coins and its circulating supply is 35,772,043 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

