ScS Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Saturday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SCS traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 506,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,439. ScS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 774.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £116.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.95.
ScS Group Company Profile
