ScS Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Saturday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SCS traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 506,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,439. ScS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 774.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £116.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.95.

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

