Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Cut by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,936 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.11. 28,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,553. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

