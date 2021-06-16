Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Decreased by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,640 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 9.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.25% of SEA worth $284,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of SE traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.53. 89,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

