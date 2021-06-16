Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.85. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

