Secure Pad (SEPA) Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $3,095.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for about $12.68 or 0.00032696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00153611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00183382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.88 or 0.00941207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.88 or 0.99859089 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,965 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

