SecureWorks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,522 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,279% compared to the average daily volume of 106 call options.

SCWX stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 206,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

