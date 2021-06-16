Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,301 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Portland General Electric worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

