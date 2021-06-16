Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Five9 worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -233.43 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,906 shares of company stock worth $17,560,779. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

