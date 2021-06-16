Sei Investments Co. Has $13.82 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.