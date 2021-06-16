Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,930 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Entergy by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

