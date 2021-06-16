Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

