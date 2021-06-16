Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,832 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Jabil worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jabil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1,837.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 84,708 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,352 shares of company stock worth $7,882,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

