Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

