Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,125 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

