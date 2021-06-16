Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,601 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,325,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

