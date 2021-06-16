Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.13

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 5793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,040 shares of company stock worth $6,606,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

