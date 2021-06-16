Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

