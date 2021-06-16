Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Saturday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SFR stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 269,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,298. Severfield has a twelve month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.20 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £249.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.58.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

