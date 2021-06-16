Shadows (DOWS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $461,848.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. Shadows has a market cap of $4.18 million and $461,848.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

