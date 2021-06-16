Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Cap of $998,091.81

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $998,091.81 and approximately $190,817.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

