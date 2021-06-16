SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $140,403.69 and $189.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,092.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.68 or 0.06222820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.12 or 0.01540222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00429318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00143240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00699571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00418069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006479 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041412 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars.

