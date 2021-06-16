Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rises By 39.8%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.2 days.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEOXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.