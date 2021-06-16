Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rises By 39.8%

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.2 days.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEOXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.