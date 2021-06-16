Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Rises By 35.2%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 13th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AirNet Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AirNet Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

