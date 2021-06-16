Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Decreases By 23.9%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,556,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 2,046,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMFPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

