Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Drops By 20.2%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,154. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

