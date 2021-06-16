Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Expands By 34.4%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,281.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ASICS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF remained flat at $$23.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. ASICS has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

